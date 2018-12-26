Crawley Town concede late goal at Cambridge United as poor away form continues

Crawley Town were denied an away point on Boxing Day at Cambridge United after the home side scored in the 88th minute.

Dominic Poleon thought he had given the Reds the lead on 15 minutes only to be ruled offside.

But just a minute later a horrendous error at the back from two Cambridge defenders allowed Dominic Poleon in and he rounded the keeper and slid the ball into an empty net.

That was Poleon's third goal in two games.

In the 28th minute the home side hit back when George Maris curled an effort in from the edge of the area.

The Reds struggled in the second half and 10 minutes after the break they had a scare when it looked like the referee had awarded Cambridge a penalty but instead he gave a drop ball on the very edge of the area.

And on 59 minutes Glenn Morris pulled off a fantastic save from Harry Darling.

Cambridge had a golden chance on 72 minutes when Jabo Ibehre leapt higher than Bondz in the area, but luckily for Crawley Town his header went over.

Crawley Town came agonisingly close seven minutes from time when Poleon crept behind the defenders and raced into the box. He played it to substitute Reece Grego-Cox who saw his effort sale wide of a mass of bodies.

But it was the home side who did claim the winner when Ibehre scored from close range in the 88th minute to deny Gabriele's Cioffi men a point.

121 Crawley fans travelled to Cambridge.