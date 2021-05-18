Crawley Town confirm club's retained list
Crawley Town have confirmed that six first team players will leave The People's Pension Stadium when their contracts expire in the summer.
Goalkeeper Stuart Nelson, defenders Joe McNerney, Josh Doherty, David Sesay and Mark Wright, and midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia have been released from the club.
The Reds have triggered one-year options on the contracts of five players.
Long-standing goalkeeper Glenn Morris, defender and 2020-21 League Two Team of the Year award winner Jordan Tunnicliffe, midfielder Jack Powell, and forwards Tom Nichols and Ricardo German will remain at the club for the 2021-22 campaign.
Contract negotiations are still taking place with club stalwart Dannie Bulman.
All loan players have also returned to their parent clubs.