Crawley Town confirm squad numbers for 2021-22 season
Crawley Town have confirmed the team's squad numbers for the 2021-22 campaign.
Owen Gallacher will wear the number three shirt, previously worn by Josh Doherty, while Ludwig Francillette has taken number 15 from Archie Davies. Davies will now don the previously vacant number two.
Harry Ransom will sport number 16, previously owned by Tom Nichols. The striker will now wear the number nine shirt for the Reds, previously occupied by Ricky German, who will take up the number 13 jersey.
Will Ferry will wear 18 after the departure of David Sesay, and Jack Payne and Blondy Nna Noukeu will don the numbers 28 and 40 respectively.
Tony Craig has taken the number five shirt, formerly of Joe McNerney, and James Tilley will wear 14 after sporting 38 last season.
Young guns Szymon Kowalczyk, Rafiq Khaleel, Mustafa Hussein, and Henry Burnett will wear the numbers 26, 27, 32 and 33 respectively.
The full first team squad numbers for the 2021-22 season are:
1. Glenn Morris
2. Archie Davies
3. Owen Gallacher
4. George Francomb (captain)
5. Tony Craig
6. Tom Dallison
7. Reece Grego-Cox
8. Jack Powell
9. Tom Nichols
10. Ashley Nadesan
11. Tyler Frost
13. Ricky German
14. James Tilley
15. Ludwig Francillette
16. Harry Ransom
17. Manny Adebowale
18. Will Ferry
19. Jordan Tunnicliffe
20. Sam Matthews
22. Zaid Al-Hussaini
23. Sam Ashford
25. Nick Tsaroulla
26. Szymon Kowalczyk
27. Rafiq Khaleel
28. Jack Payne
31. Alfie Jones
32. Mustafa Hussein
33. Henry Burnett
35. Davide Rodari
39. Jake Hessenthaler
40. Blondy Nna Noukeu