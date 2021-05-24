Crawley Town confirm two more pre-season friendlies
Crawley Town have confirmed two more pre-season friendly dates in the run up to the 2021-22 campaign.
The Reds have agreed friendlies with Southern League Premier Division South outfit Walton Casuals, and Sussex neighbours East Grinstead Town respectively.
Crawley will begin pre-season away at the Stags on Tuesday, July 6, with the game scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm.
The Reds will then make the short trip to the Wasps on Saturday, July 24, with the clash kicking off at 3pm.
John Yems' side have already agreed pre-season dates with Burgess Hill Town, Horley Town, Horsham, Three Bridges and West Ham United under-23s.
Ticket details will be announced in due course, once clarification about spectators at non-league football grounds has been confirmed.