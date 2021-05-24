Crawley Town confirm two more pre-season friendlies

Action from Crawley Town's pre-season friendly at East Grinstead Town in 2016. Picture by Kevin Shaw

The Reds have agreed friendlies with Southern League Premier Division South outfit Walton Casuals, and Sussex neighbours East Grinstead Town respectively.

Crawley will begin pre-season away at the Stags on Tuesday, July 6, with the game scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm.

The Reds will then make the short trip to the Wasps on Saturday, July 24, with the clash kicking off at 3pm.

John Yems' side have already agreed pre-season dates with Burgess Hill Town, Horley Town, Horsham, Three Bridges and West Ham United under-23s.