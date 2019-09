Crawley Town defender George Forrest has today joined Southern League premier division club Leiston on a month's loan.

He will link up with the Suffolk-based club in time for tomorrow's FA Cup first qualifying round tie against Ware.

Head Coach Gabriele Cioffi said: "George has trained hard and shown an exemplary attitude but he needs to play games now. He is based in Essex so this is not far for him and we hope he has a successful spell there. We will be monitoring his progress."