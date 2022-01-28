Crawley Town defender wants Reds to make Bradford City fans turn on their team

The Bantams regularly entertain 14,000 plus crowds and are currently four points and four places ahead of the Reds in the League Two table.

But Tunnicliffe, who scored at Valley Parade last season, believes the Reds can quiet the crowd and cause an upset.

Jordan Tunnicliffe. Picture by Cory Pickford

He said: "Playing in stadiums like that is what you want to do as a footballer.

"The atmosphere the fans create here is good but it’s not the same as 15,000 at Bradford.

"It’s something the players can enjoy and relish.

"We want to go there an cause an upset and get the fans to turn on them. It’s a day everyone wants to enjoy."

And Tunnicliffe, who returned to action in the 1-0 defeat to Tranmere last week after five months out injured, believes this squad is going places.

He said: "In the three years I have been here it’s the tightest-knit group we have had.

"You can't look too far ahead and you have to take each game as it comes but with the quality we have in the whole squad - I have been sitting out injured for five months and the quality we have in depth is brilliant.

"When I wasn't playing we have got three or four centre halves who can step in and do absolutely fine.

"We have got midfielders and attackers who also can come in and do a successful job and that leads to a successful team

"That brings out the best in each individual."

And with Ludwig Francillette, Tony Craig and Joel Lynch all playing well, did Tunnicliffe think he would walk straight back into the team?

"If I was sitting here and the lads were conceding four every game, then the foot would have been off the gas for me and I could cruise through it," he said.