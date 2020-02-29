Crawley Town denied victory after late Exeter City goal

Crawley Town were denied victory at promotion-chasing Exeter City after Brennan Dickenson struck eight from time to see the spoils shared.

Ashley Nadesan's fifth goal of the season on 34 minutes looked to be sending the Reds to just their second away league win of the season.

But Dickenson's late strike denied John Yems's side from moving up to tenth in League Two.

Nadesan had an early strike brilliantly saved by Grecians keeper Lewis Ward.

The Reds were forced into an 11th minute change. Reece Grego-Cox suffered a knock and was replaced by Ricardo German.

Randell Williams and Ryan Bowman had two clear cut chances to put Exeter ahead but both missed the target.

And the host were left to rue these spurned opportunities as Crawley took the lead.

A great through ball from Josh Doherty found Nadesan in the box and the Red number ten deftly lifted the ball over Ward to make it 1-0.

Pierce Sweeney rattled Crawley's woodwork from outside the area before half-time.

The start of the second half saw Jake Taylor also clatter the post, this time with a header.

Substitute German had an effort well saved by Ward on 68 minutes after a lightning quick Reds break.

But the Grecians got their equaliser with eight minutes remaining.

Dickenson marvellously drilled his shot into the corner from 18-yards to see the points shared.