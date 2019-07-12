Crawley Town drawn with Norwich City in EFL Trophy

Crawley Town will take on Premier Division new boys Norwich City's under-21s following the confirmation of the 2019/20 EFL Trophy groups.

The Reds will also take on current EFL Trophy holders Portsmouth and League One outfit Oxforf United in in Southern Section Group B.

Match dates are on the weeks commencing September 2, October 7, and November 11. Crawley will play two games at the People's Pension Stadium, including the game against Norwich City.

Portsmouth lifted the EFL Trophy after beating Sunderland 5-4 on penalties at Wembley in March following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.