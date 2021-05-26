Crawley Town end of season awards: Nick Tsaroulla and Tom Nichols the winners - watch the awards here
Nick Tsaroulla won two awards to cap a great season or Crawley Town.
The 22-year-old won Young Player of the Season and Goal of the Season for his wonder striker against Leeds United in the FA Cup. You can watch the awards video below
Tom Nichols won Player of the Season.
The awards were shown on the club's Youtube Channel and included some exclusive behind the scenes content.
Commercial Manager and Supporter Liaison Officer Joe Comper hosted the awards alongside a panel of special guests.