Crawley Town expect shortage of staff at Saturday's home fixture

Crawley Town have released a statement saying that there will be staff shortages for Staurday's game with Northampton Town. Picture by Steve Robards

The statement read: "Whilst the long lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are only just starting to come to fruition, we as a football club are not immune to the challenges faced.

"As has been well documented across the hospitality sector and at football clubs in general, staff shortages have caused problems at clubs up and down the country and across all levels of the game.

"In the interest of transparency and honesty, Saturday’s fixture against Northampton Town is looking set to cause us difficulties in terms of staffing numbers.

"From key members of staff having to self isolate, to the bank holiday weekend and a general lack of casual staff availability across the hospitality and events sector, there is likely to be areas of our match day operation where staff are thinly spread, with queues and delays likely.

"As a club we remain committed to offering ALL traditional elements of a ‘normal’ match day for this fixture - catering, executive hospitality, match day ticket sales, retail etc, however hope that by being proactive to this nationwide shortage, that fans will understand the challenges the club face and will respond accordingly.

"Tickets for the fixture are still available with the expected uptake being high. We ask that fans utilise the online ticket portal where possible, but equally understand that this is not easily accessible for all supporters.

"Phone lines for booking tickets are open but busy, with staff doing there best to answer as many calls as possible. Tickets will also be available on the day of the game, but the club asks that fans arrive in plenty of time as queues are likely.

"Online tickets can be purchased by clicking here, with the dashboard for booking tickets remaining as 01293 410 000.

"As per usual, the club appreciate any feedback from fans on elements of the match day operation, as we continue to strive to move the club forwards, both on and off the field.