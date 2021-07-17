Crawley Town extend stay at Horsham's ground

Crawley Town will continue to train at the Camping World Community Stadium until the end of the 2022-23 season. Picture by Steve Robards

The Reds have been training at the home of the Hornets since the summer of 2019.

General manager Tom Allman said: “I’m delighted to have reached an agreement with Horsham FC for the continued use of their facilities at The Camping World Community Stadium.

"We’ve been based at Horsham for the past two seasons, and whilst our aim is to one day have a training base of our own, the geography and facilities at Horsham make Hop Oast the ideal base for the club and our players at this moment in time.

"Paul, Sam and the team at Horsham are a pleasure to work with and I look forward to the relationship between the two clubs continuing to grow.

Commercial director at Horsham, Sam Borrett, added: “We are delighted to be able to extend our partnership and agreement with Crawley Town to use our Camping World Community Stadium as their dedicated training base.

"Since opening in 2019 our facility has been established as one of the best in Sussex, we are delighted to be able to support Crawley Town with our quality facilities for a further two seasons."