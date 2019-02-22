Crawley Town fans delighted as defender signs 'fully deserved' contract extension

Crawley Town fans have said defender Joe McNerney's contract extension is 'fully deserved'.

The contract extension, will keep McNerney at the club until at least 2021.

Joe McNerney

Joe has made 90 appearances for the Reds since joining the club in 2015 and has scored five goals, most recently in our 3-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in December.

McNerney has formed a great partnership at the back with Tom Dallison ever since Mark Connolly left the club in January.

Speaking regarding the extension, Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: "We are really pleased to be able to extend Joe's contract. He has been an integral part of the club for over three years now and this season he has been superb at the back for us.

"The manager was really keen to extend his contract and we were more than happy to do this as Joe is a big part of his plans for the future. Everyone is delighted."

And Crawley Town fans are delighted with the news. Aidan Parfitt took to twitter to say: "Buzzing for this, worked so hard to get back in the team and thoroughly deserves this contract."

Stuart Cooke said: "Fully deserved worked so hard. Kept his head down when wasn’t in the team and never seemed to moan when he in fairness prob had good reason 2. Congrats Joe."