Crawley Town fans forum: Reds supporters shown amount Ziya Eren has donated to club

Crawley Town supporters have the chance to ask questions at a Fans Forum tonight (Monday).

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi, assistant Nathan Rooney and director of football Selim Gaygusuz are on hand to answer any questions from the fanbase.

The facts and figures

On each seat at the forum was a piece of paper with the details of all the transfers this season, plus details of player budget since Ziya Eren became owner and the donations he has made.

The total donation Eren has made since he became owner totals £3,255,000 and the player budget has increased from £1,030,000 (July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016) to £1,882,000 (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019).

Since the end of the 2017/18 season, 17 players have come into the club including three loanees. The players the club have sold has brought in £692,500 to the club.

More to follow...

SEE ALSO Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic fan and action picture gallery | Crawley Town fans defend keeper Morris after criticism from columnist | Former Crawley Town and Leyton Orient star delighted with new Eastbourne Borough contract: ‘We have big plans for next season’