Crawley Town fans have their say on Kewell being favourite for Charlton job

Crawley Town fans have reacted to the news Harry Kewell has become favourite to takeover as manager of Charflton Athletic.

Kewell is currently 6/4 with SkyBet to land the job after Karl Robinson left the League One club by mutual consent.

An Australian consortium is looking to takeover Charlton and it emerged this week they want the Reds boss to be their new manager.

Fans have taken to the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE and our own Facebook pages to have their say.

Harper Pirsig said: "Fair enough but he should see the season out."

Bill Lancaster is 'very worried indeed'. He said: It would be a massive gamble for him and Charlton if he took the job now. I think he still has much to learn, and if he gets promotion with us it would be a huge boost to his ambitions. League 1 is not a great step up, but the managers are more experienced and players just that bit better than League 2, and if he fails at Charlton it could be the end of his management ambitions. As I see it, it would be better in the long run for him to take a small club like us to greater heights than to struggle with Charlton."

Malcolm Lochead believes if Kewell stays at Crawley, they will be pushing for promotion next season. He said: "I said it before. If we can keep him for next season. We have a strong chance of going up."

David Rouson said: "I would be gutted if he left."

Lee Crossan said: "Kewell has to be our first signing, if we can tie him down to a 2/3 year contract it will provide stable foundations for bringing in the players he needs to take us to the next level."

Charlton fans also had their say. Scott Jones tweeted: "The Harry Kewell rumours. Only his first season in management, no connection to the club, Crawley fans don’t rate him. Not for me thanks."

@Charlton_exile tweeted: "Harry Kewell? Really? I guess at least KAG will be pleased. #cafc"

