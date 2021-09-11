Crawley Town 'far from the finished article' after late win over Carlisle United

Manager John Yems said Crawley Town are 'far from the finished article' after their dramatic 2-1 home win over Carlisle United in League Two this (Saturday) afternoon. Picture by Cory Pickford

Tom Nichols opened his account for the season after turning in Will Ferry’s corner before Jon Mellish cancelled out the Crawley advantage in the second half.

Then, on in second half stoppage time, the ball pin-balled in the box before coming out to Nick Tsaroulla, who sent a thumping volley into the back of the net to give Crawley all three points.

It’s Crawley’s second win of the season, and Yems said it was a deserved victory today.

The Reds boss said: “We’ve been knocking on the door the last couple of games. We stuck at it, either side could’ve nicked it.

"It’s nice that some of the lads are getting more time in their legs, but there’s still a long, long way to go yet, we’re far from the finished article.

“Credit to the lads, we’ve got this squad of players, and whether they’re on the bench or starting they’re all part of that team, and when they’re called upon, they’ve got to be ready to come on and do a job.

"(Tom) Dallison today’s come straight in and paired up with (Joel) Lynch and they’ve done a good job”.

Tsaroulla’s late winner was a stunning volley, and Yems said it will help boost the left back's confidence.

He added: “I think Nick’s pleased he scored as well! That’s what he’s all about, he’s still learning the game, and he knows it. We had a little bit of an enquiry for the goal last week.

"He has all these Greek fans after the Leeds game he keeps telling me, and there will be a few plates being thrown around tonight!”

Yems was also pleased with Joel Lynch’s debut, as the defender was awarded man of the match.