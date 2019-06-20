Crawley Town fixtures for League Two 2019/20 revealed

Crawley Town will kick off their 2019/20 League Two campaign with a trip to Carlisle United on Saturday August 4.

The Reds will undertake their longest trip of the season as they travel 347 miles to Brunton Park on the opening day of the season.

Crawley's first home game of the season will see them taken on the Class of 92's Salford City a week later.

The Ammies sealed promotion from the National League after a 3-0 win over AFC Fylde in the play-off final at Wembley back in May.

Gabriele Cioffi's side have been given a Boxing Day home game against Northampton Town. This is part of a Christmas schedule that sees them travelling to Oldham Athletic on December 21, hosting the Cobblers on the 26th, followed by two consecutive away games at Grimsby Town and Colchester United on Sunday December 29 and New Year's Day.

The Reds round off their season with a trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday April 25.

Crawley' shortest trip of the 2019/20 campaign will see them travel 57 miles to take on National League champions Leyton Orient on Saturday August 24.

