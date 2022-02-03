Crawley Town’s Gratitude Scheme recognises groups, companies and individuals for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

The Crawley Observer is a stakeholder in the scheme and received a nomination for Crawley Open House. And this week editor Mark Dunford and Crawley Town's Alex Watts went along to present the tickets for the home game against Hartlepool United on February 12.

Crawley Town's Alex Watts and Crawley Observer's Editor Mark Dunford presenting the Crawley Town tickets to the team at Crawley Open House

The charity has served the local homeless community for more than 20 years by providing services such as a hostel, day centre, advice, health, outreach and resettlement.

Ian Wilkins, fundraising and relationship manager for Crawley Open House said: “Amazing, chuffed to bits.

“Crawley Town have been great friends of ours for many years and quite often people who live with us say ‘Is there any way to get to a game?’

“So to have 20 tickets will take a good number of our service users and residents to a great day out at Broadfield Stadium.

“We are grateful to the team at Crawley Town.”