Crawley Town forward extends Woking loan

Crawley Town forward Ibrahim Meite has extended his loan at Woking for a further month.

The 23-year-old joined the National League Premier side in August and has had the loan extended after impressing in his eight appearances.

He has managed one goal so far for Woking, scoring in a 2-1 win over Chesterfield.

The forward has scored twice in 21 appearances for Crawley since arriving on loan in 2017, and made the move permanent in February 2019.

He will play for league leaders Woking for one more month before returning to Crawley Town.