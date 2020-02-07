Crawley Town forward misses out on Player of the Month Award

Crawley Town forward Ollie Palmer was pipped to January's League Two Player of the Month Award by Plymouth Argyle's Luke Jephcott.

The Reds striker struck six goals in five league games over the month as Crawley recorded two wins, three draws and a loss.

But his free-scoring form wasn't enough to see him scoop the award.

Argyle's Jephcott netted five goals in four starts after his recall from non-league Truro City.

The 20-year-old said: “I am going to use this as a stepping stone to really kick on in the second half of the season, hopefully get a couple more goals, and ultimately get promotion.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “From non-league hotshot to League Two goal-getter in no time at all, Luke Jephcott certainly made the most of his loan recall during January.

“The 20-year-old could only have dreamt his return to Argyle would be so impactful both personally and for his team.

“He bagged twice against Scunthorpe, before doubling up the following week on the road at Carlisle.

“By the end of the month, Jephcott had five goals in four games, cementing himself as a focal point of Ryan Lowe’s attack.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “After being recalled from his loan spell at Truro City, the 20-year-old Welsh striker scored five goals in six games to help Plymouth into the last of the three automatic promotion places In Sky Bet League Two.

"The Pilgrims are now as short as 1/3 for promotion.”