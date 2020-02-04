Crawley Town forward nominated for League Two Player of the Month

Crawley Town striker Ollie Palmer has been nominated for League Two's Player of the Month Award for January.

Six goals in five games do not tell the full story of Palmer’s stellar month.

The big centre forward scored twice against each of Bradford City, Grimsby Town and Plymouth Argyle and added an assist.

Palmer has been nominated alongside Northampton Town winger, and former Reds player, Nicky Adams, Plymouth Argyle's young striker Luke Jephcott and Exeter City goalkeeper Jonny Maxted.

The winner of the award will be announced at 6am on Friday February 7.

