Crawley Town forward shortlisted for PFA League Two Player of the Month

Crawley Town's Ollie Palmer has been nominated for January's PFA Bristol Street Motors League Two Player of the Month Award and you can vote to help the forward scoop the award.

The 28-year-old was in electric form in January.

Palmer struck six goals in five league games over the month as the Reds recorded two wins, three draws and a loss.

The striker continued his goalscoring feats into February.

Palmer nabbed Crawley's third goal in their 3-1 home win over Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

The Reds man is now the third-top goalscorer in League Two with 12 goals in 25 league appearances.

Palmer has been nominated for the award alongside Northampton Town's ex-Crawley player Nick Adams, Exeter City's Jonny Maxted, Oldham Athletic's Johnny Smith, Plymouth Argyle's Luke Jephcott and Carlisle United's Nathan Thomas.

And you can vote to crown Palmer as January's stand out League Two player.

To cast your vote for the in-form marksman please visit http://bit.ly/PFAVOTE

Voting starts at 11am, February 6 and closes at 8am, on February 7.

READ MORE Crawley Town forward nominated for League Two Player of the Month | This is why Crawley Town and fellow EFL clubs WON'T have a winter break this season | Reds good run continues with four points in five days - Crawley Town opinion