Crawley Town hand young midfielder first professional contract

Florian Kastrati (left) with Glenn Morris. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Kastrati was recommended to the club by first-team goalkeeper Glenn Morris after a successful period with the Crawley Performance Academy.

Morris himself is heavily involved with the Crawley Performance Academy and has previously contributed to the signings of Rafiq Khaleel and Szymon Kowalczyk.

Morris said: “Florian has worked really hard since coming into training. It’s brilliant for him personally and we’re so pleased it’s finally sorted.