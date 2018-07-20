Crawley Town have a few new faces - but which summer signing are you most excited about?

Maybe it was the World Cup - but it was a slow start to the summer for Crawley Town in the transfer market.

And after Enzio Boldewijn, Dean Cox, Josh Yowerth and Thomas Verheydt were a few of the big names to leave the Reds, fans were starting to worry if they would have enough players in their squad to start the 2018-19 season.

But a flurry a new names in the last few days have got the fans buzzing. Reece Grego-Cox, Romain Vincelot and Filipe Morais have all signed this week to join George Francomb, Ollie Palmer, Brian Galach, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Dominic Poleon as the summer signings so far. But which one are you most excited about? You can vote in our poll.

'Just pleased to have got our season tickets before they sell out now!!' - Crawley Town fans delighted by new signings

Find out how much Thomas Verheydt cost Crawley Town per goal