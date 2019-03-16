Crawley Town head coach apologies on behalf of himself and the players after Crewe Alexandra defeat

Gabriele Cioffi has apologised himself and on behalf of the players after a shocking 6-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra.

The Reds were hammered 6-1 and conceded four goals in seven first half minutes. Ollie Palmer gave Crawley the lead but after that Cioffi said his players 'completely switched off'.

He said: "First of all I want to apologise on behalf of the players and myself to the supporters who travelled here.

"I think we had a good half an hour, 35 minutes, we scored and we had another chance with Reece in front of the goal to kill the game.

"And then we switched off. They were braver, they gambled more and played more behind the line.

"Ok you can concede the first, the second but the third and fourth, something happened.

"We completely switched off. We prepared for the game knowing that Crewe was going to play football. The difference would be is how we believe in how we play and after 35 minutes we stopped playing and were happy with 1-0.

"When you switch off it's almost impossible to switch back on. We have to analyse the performance of the mentality."

Ibrahim Meite was sent off to finish off a dreadful day for Cioffi. But the head coach said: "I didn't see what happened. It's better not finding out now."

Crawley now prepare for Lincoln City to visit The People's Pension Stadium.

Cioffi said: "We need long week to think about it. That's important.

"It's a hot and cold season for us. We have to achieve the seven points missing as soon as we can.

"What you can do is be more focussed and more and more angry."