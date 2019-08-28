Crawley Town head coach Cioffi: 'We will fight to make another piece of history'

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi says his side will fight to make another piece of history in the next round of the Carabao Cup - whover they draw.

The third round draw takes place tonight (Wednesday) where the Reds will find out who there first ever Carabao Cup third opponents will be.

Gabriele Cioffi applauds the fans on Tuesday night. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Reds got to the third round after beating Norwich City 1-0 thanks to Bez Lubala's 17th minute strike and this was the first time Crawley have beaten a top flight side.

And now Cioffi wants the m,omentum to carry on.

He said: "What comes, comes [in the next round of the cup]. We will fight to make another piece of history.

"We are a small club, we are humble people, we are hard workers. Of course we enjoy what happened tonight, because otherwise we are not human. We will keep working hard as we know in football everything is so fast. I prefer to play against Cheltenham and have a good performance against Cheltenham.

"We are creating enthusiasm and that's important. Alone we are nothing. Together, we are strong. They never doubt what we are doing. We enjoy it tonight and then tomorrow we are back to our reality in a humble way and we play Cheltenham."