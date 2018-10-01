Crawley Town head coach praises Gambin's performance against Yeovil Town

Luke Gambin made his first start for Crawley Town against Yeovil Town and impressed head coach Gabriele Cioffi with his performance.

Gambin, who made his debut as a substitute at Forest Green last week, played 74 minutes in the 3-1 win on Saturday.

And Cioffi was not surprised by his performance. He said: "I had from him the answer I was waiting for. Everyone knows that Gambin is an important player for us and is a winning player, as are most of the players we have in the squad.

"And when I say a winning player it’s not only because he played in a team challenging for the league but it's because of the we he trains, it's the way he behaves, and it means he is a winner.

"I had no doubts about his performance, the only doubt I could have was how long would this performance go on for. And we got 74 minutes of good football so I am happy."

SEE ALSO Crawley Town joint fifth in League Two - but 'the table for us is poison' says Cioffi | Crawley Town boss Cioffi gets 'the answer' he is waiting for with Yeovil win | Crawley Town 2, Yeovil Town 1: Supersub Nathaniel-George's stunner helps win it for Cioffi's men

Cioffi was also impressed with substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George, who scored a stunning goal to make it 2-1. He said: "It [Nathaniel-George’s goal] was another answer. I also want to underline the performance of Poleon. He came in with the right reading of the game. He did not score but he read the game perfectly.

"I said to the lads, we are 11 starting, six starting on the bench and four starting in the stand.

"To follow this rule, it’s about respect and trust in the work. This is a winning mentality."