Crawley Town head coach Yems: The dressing room is disappointed with Port Vale draw

Head coach John Yems revealed the Crawley Town dressing room were less than pleased with today's 0-0 home draw with Port Vale in League Two.

Valiants keeper Scott Brown made a string of top stops to deny Yems his first win as the Reds boss.

Crawley, who are now without a victory in League Two since October 12, have recorded two consecutive goalless draws since Yems' appointment.

The Reds head coach said: "They worked hard, but that's just the basics. That's what we have to do every game.

"I'm really pleased that we did a lot better in the second half.

"In the first half I thought we were a bit easy but we got into them and it was a great response from them.

"You can't fault any of the lads. Some of the boys were putting their bodies on the line, winning their headers and tackles.

"Credit to Port Vale, they've got experienced players and make it hard for you to play.

"But in our dressing room if you walk in there they're disappointed we got a draw, which to me shows the commitment to the football club."

For the second successive week, the Crawley back line wasn't breached.

Excellent performances from centre-backs Joe McNerney and Josh Tunnicliffe, and a man of the match display from keeper Glenn Morris ensured the Reds picked up a clean sheet.

But Crawley were luckless in front of goal against Port Vale.

Nathan Ferguson rattled the crossbar early on before Ollie Palmer was denied by an inch-perfect tackle from Leon Legge after rounding Brown.

The second half saw skipper Dannie Bulman fire at Brown after a perfectly weighted through ball from Bez Lubala.

Lubala also had a chance of his own at the death but the Valiants keeper kept him at bay.

Yems was happy with the defensive display but stressed 'better sides go and score at the other end'.

He added: "I said at Stevenage last week, start with a point, finish with a point, all the cliches.

"We're just trying to show them good habits. Defenders are defending and they're getting recognised.

"The chances we created, or missed, or didn't score, we've just got to keep doing them.

"But you can keep clean sheets and defend for so long.

"There will come times where we need the strikers or creative players to do something.

"All good sides start from the back. Better sides go and score at the other end."