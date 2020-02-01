Crawley Town head coach Yems - We've got the desire and willpower to get results

Crawley Town's 'desire and willpower' has been a decisive factor in their six game unbeaten home run according to head coach John Yems.

The Reds recorded their third successive victory at The People's Pension Stadium following a 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United.

A superb first half display from Crawley saw Jordan Tunnicliffe, Reece Grego-Cox and the red-hot Ollie Palmer give the Reds a three-goal lead at the break.

Kevin van Veen's penalty reduced the deficit for Scunthorpe, in a second half that saw Crawley struggle to maintain their hold on the game, but Yems' side marched on to another impressive home win.

Yems said: "I think the three (goals) could've been four or five.

"But credit to Scunthorpe they had a go and they could've had two or three, and then it would've been game on.

"It's a funny old score because we never took our foot off the gas, but Scunthorpe had nothing to lose at 3-0 away from home.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy. They've got some good players out there, and it wasn't too long ago that they were one of the bigger clubs.

"How you go about winning may change but we've just got the desire and willpower to get results.

"Anything is good when you come away with a win isn't in?"

Victory for the Reds sees them nine-points shy of the play-offs with 15 games of the campaign remainig.

Crawley have now taken seven points out of nine and have the fifth-best form in League Two - winning and drawing three and losing just once.

But Yems remained grounded, calling today's comprehensive victory 'just another three points away from relegation'.

The Reds head coach was also determined not to put his players 'under more pressure' by setting 'silly targets'.

He added: "As I've said before, you look (at the table) in April.

"You finish where you deserve to be. If you start setting yourself silly targets, and start talking about this, that and the other, you put yourself under more pressure.

"Today is just another three points away from relegation.

"If you keep chasing that and the further you get from relegation you build up momentum.

"I don't know what safe is because I want to win every game."

Palmer's goal against the Iron took his tally to seven in the past five games, taking his total haul in League Two to 12.

Speaking on the forward's red hot form, Yems joked that Palmer should have added more to his tally but paid tribute to the hard work of the striker and his team-mates.

Yems said: "I'm delighted but he could have 20 goals by now!

"He's worked hard but it's a credit to the boys that are creating chances for him as well.

"Today they put a shift in for everybody."