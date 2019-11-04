Crawley Town hit five at East Preston to progress in Senior Cup

Crawley Town notched up a much-needed win as they beat SCFL Premier side East Preston in the Sussex Senior Cup at the Lashmar.

It was the Reds first win in 12 games and this win will give the club a boost going into Saturday's FA Cup tie with Scunthorpe United.

Reds named a string side to this Senior Cup clash and included Ashley Nadesan, Mason Bloomfield, Joe McNerney and Ashley Nathaniel-George.

And the Reds took the the lead in the ninth minute when Nadesan tapped home after good work from Bloomfield out wide.

Three minutes later is was 2-0 when Bloomfield touched home after Brian Galach fizzed a ball in from the left.

Bloomfield got his second on 27 minutes after he swept home after a cross from Nathaniel-George.

Mason Bloomfield

It was 4-0 eight minutes after the break. Good work from Gyliano van Velzen out wide resulted in Sesay picking the ball up and finishing from the edge of the box.

Van Velzen then got the goal he deserved as he skips through the EP defence before firing into the bottom corner in the 70th minute.

The club tweeted at the final whistle: "A good work out for the Reds with Sesay & van Velzen adding to the score line in the second half."

East Preston tweeted: "EP go down 5-0 to a strong @crawleytown side. A spirited performance from our EP boys."