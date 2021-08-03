Crawley Town humbled by Beckenham Town in final pre-season game

The hosts netted what proved to be the winner on the stroke of half-time, condemning the Reds to their first pre-season loss.

Crawley end pre-season with a record of seven wins, one draw, and a solitary defeat.

The first 15 minutes of the game was a quiet affair, with neither side able to forge any chances.

Blondy Nna Noukeu pulled off two superb saves in Crawley Town's pre-season defeat at Beckenham Town. Picture by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Reds new boy Will Ferry created the first clear cut chance of the game midway through the first half.

The Saints loanee slipped in a Reds trialist, who struck a low shot that rattled the inside of the post.

Crawley keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu was forced into a marvellous acrobatic stop to deny a curling effort, before the same Reds trialist struck the post again.

But, one minute before half-time, Beckenham took the lead thanks to a superb strike from the hosts' number eight.

The second half saw both teams struggled to create openings.

Noukeu was on hand to make another reaction stop to deny Beckenham the chance to double the lead on 70 minutes in a quiet second period.

The Reds now turn their attentions to league matters. John Yems' side travel to newly-promoted Hartlepool United on Saturday on the first day of the 2021-22 League Two campaign.