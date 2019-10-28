Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: 'Everyone knows what's at stake' says skipper Dallison

Skipper Tom Dallison says everyone knows what is at stake in the Carabao Cup tie with Colchester United.

The Reds have already written themselves into club history with wins over Norwich City and Stoke City - but a win on Tuesday night will see them enter the last eight of the competition and with it comes the potential of a huge tie.

Tom Dallison scores his penalty against Stoke City

But Dallison says his side are not preparing any differently.

He said: "It's the same [as any other game] as any really. We'll approach the game as we did the last game and the game before that.

"We'll approach it on the front foot and go out to win."

The crowds at the People's Pension Stadium for the last two rounds in the cup has been incredible and the support loud and boisterous.

Dallison said: "Obviously it's a home tie. The fans will get behind us and give us that extra boost.

"Against Norwich and Stoke we need the fans on our side.

"They were like a 12th man. I know it's a phrase people say but they really are."

Crawley had two famous FA Cup runs in 2011 and 2012 playing Manchester United away and then Premier League Stoke on the way. But is this cup run as important for the club?

Dallison said: "I'd like to think so. I'm not looking ahead too much but I think we know it's a big game and if we win we're in the quarter-finals and we've got the potential to get a bigger draw.

"Everyone knows what's at stake but we will put all of that stuff at the back of our heads and approach the game like it was a league game.

"We'll go to any game the same really, one game at a time. First of all let's get Saturday out of the way."

Reds beat Colchester two weeks at home in the league. Dallison said: "We played them a few weeks ago in the league and got a good result.

"If we can keep doing what we're doing we should prevail and win this hopefully.

"We won't approach it as a massive game with a lot of hype and a lot of pressure. We'll try and keep the pressure off as much as we can really."

If Gabriele Cioffi's side triumph on Tuesday, they have the potential to play the likes of Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal or Chelsea - a prospect which is hard to get out of the head of the players.

Dallison said: "It's not easy at all as a player. It's one of those things that you've got to try and control.

"You've got to attack what's in front of you and win that game.

"I think a lot of the lads are like minded. The gaffer keeps us really grounded, especially after beating the likes of Stoke and Norwich at home.

"The first round we beat Walsall away so we've just been taking it step by step.

"It's quite easy to get carried away after beating the likes of Norwich and Stoke at home, which were great results and great nights for the fans.

"There's the potential to kick on and give the fans another great night at our home."