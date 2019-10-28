Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: 'I'm living the dream' says Sesay

Crawley Town defender David Sesay is buzzing.

The 21-year-old, in his first full season, is on the cusp of playing a very big game.



The former Watford youngster could be about to play at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge or the Etihad - but he and his Crawley Town teammates have got to get past Colchester United first.

Sesay said: "It's a crazy buzz, especially for me. This is my first full season as a professional.

"This is the type of thing I've dreamt about.

"I'm trying to keep my emotions low and focus on the game first and then dream after.

"But you do get a massive buzz and you can't wait. I'm really excited.

"You've got to do the performance before you get the dream so we'll put together and get a result on Tuesday."

Reds have already beaten Norwich City and Stoke City to reach the last `16 of the Carabao Cup - the furthest they have ever been in the competition.

And now if they get through the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal could be drawn out of the hat to play the Reds.

Sesay, who attracted interest from Championship clubs at the end of last season, said: "When I was growing up this is what I was looking forward to and this is the kind of stuff I wanted to be in.

"I can't remember all the other games in the past but I remember watching Arsenal and they lost in the quarter-final, I was thinking oh my God imagine being in that team and beating Arsenal.

"I've grown up watching it and now I'm living the dream. Personally I'm really excited. I just can't wait to get out there and show what I can do and what the team can do and show what we are.

"We've got massive potential as a squad. I just can't wait for Tuesday and to show what we can do."