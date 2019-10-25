Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: 'The boost they are giving us in the cup is unbelievable' - Cioffi praises fans

Gabriele Cioffi has praised Crawley Town fans for their support in the Carabao Cup.

The People's Pension Stadium has been rocking in the Tuesday night wins against Norwich City and Stoke City.

The fans on the pitch after the Stoke City win

But although Cioffi is grateful for the support in the amazing cup run, he would like to see the same on Saturday afternoon's in the league.

He said: "Hopefully they will support us in the league as well because the boost they are giving us in the cup is unbelievable and oit makes a difference.

"We are here and in the way we play we show that we give our best every game. Out t-shirt is always wet and we would like their support every time because we know their support can make the difference."

David Sesay also praised the fans. He said: "It's amazing. It's always a sellout. We can hear them the whole way through the game and it gives us the edge.



"Hearing them support us every single minute of the game gives you that buzz to carry on even when you're struggling.



"It gives you a little bit of hope because they're the 12th man of the team.



"It's a sellout and it's the best feeling going out there. When you first come out the tunnel you look around and the fans are buzzing, we're buzzing so let's go out and get the win."

A win against Colchester United tonight (Tuesday) could set up a big tie against a Premier League giant.

So how hard is it for Cioffi to keep the players' minds on league games when a potential trip to Anfield is on the cards.

Cioffi said: "It’s not difficult. They know how I am and the how the staff are from day one. We don't allow them to dream for the tomorrow because you have to live today."

Reds beat Colchester United two weeks ago in the league. Cioffi said: ""I am expecting something different from them and we are preparing something different. We may change somethings but keeping our way very clear."