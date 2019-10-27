Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup: 'We're all ready mentally and physically' says David Sesay

David Sesay says Crawlley Town are ready mentally and physically for the Carabao Cup game against Colchester United on Tuesday night.

The Reds are looking to write another piece of history and reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

David Sesay celebrates the penalty shootout win against Stoke City

After beating Walsall, Norwich City and Stoke City, this is the furthest the club have ever got in the competition.

It's been a month since Sesay and company beat the Potters on a dramatic night at the People's Pension Stadium and now they can't wait t get going.

He said: "Since we won the last game in the last round we have had to focus on the league, however this is the big game coming up and we're all looking forward to it.

"We're all ready mentally and physically and we can't wait until the game comes.

"We're just going to go out and show what we've got and hopefully go through to the next round and push on from there."

Colchester are in the League Two as well so it will be a different challenge from Stoke and Norwich.

The 21-year-old said: "The mindset's the same but the challenge is different.

"When you go into Stoke and Norwich you have nothing to lose. Everyone expects us lose but you go in with an open mind.

"We're still going in with the same mindset - to win the game and get through.

"It's the way we approached Norwich, the same way we approached Stoke and that's the way we're going to approach Colchester.

"We're going to go out there and give our all and hopefully get the result that we want.

"As long as we give 100 per cent and show what we can do I'm sure that will be enough."