Crawley Town interim head coach names strong squad for Senior Cup clash

Interim head coach Edu Rubio has named a strong Crawley Town squad for tonight (Tuesday)'s Sussex Senior Cup third round tie against Lancing at Horsham.

Seven players who were in the team for the Reds' 1-0 FA Cup second round loss at home to League One side Fleetwood Town on Sunday have been selected.

Josh Doherty and Nathan Ferguson, who came off the bench on Sunday, have been named in the team.

Ashley Nathaniel-George, Jamie Sendles-White, Mason Bloomfield, Panutche Camara and Michael Luyambula, all unused against Fleetwood, have also been called up.

This will be Crawley's first game since former boss Gabriele Cioffi left the club by mutual consent on Monday.

The full squad is as follows:

Michael Luyambula, Alfie Jones, Jamie Sendles-White, Joe McNerney, Josh Doherty, Panutche Camara, Gyliano van Velzen, Denziel Boadu, Nathan Ferguson, Tarryn Allarakhia, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Mason Bloomfield, Brian Galach, Paolo Okoye.

Kick off tonight at Horsham's The Camping World Community Stadium is 7.30pm.

A reminder to supporters to use the Park and Ride at Hop Oast, opposite the entrance to the stadium. There is no spectator parking at the stadium itself.

