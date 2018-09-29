Crawley Town joint fifth in League Two - but 'the table for us is poison' says Cioffi

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi has said the League Two table is 'poison' to his team

The Reds moved up to 10th place in League Two - one of seven teams on 16 points - with their impressive 3-1 win over Yeovil Town, but the head coach is not looking at the table.

He said: "We don’t have to watch the table because the table for us is poison. For us we have to think about each pedal stroke every day. That’s our mentality."

SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss Cioffi gets 'the answer' he is waiting for with Yeovil win | Crawley Town player ratings: How we thought Reds fared against Yeovil | Crawley Town 2, Yeovil Town 1: Supersub Nathaniel-George's stunner helps win it for Cioffi's men



The Reds players enjoyed a similar celebration to the one which followed their win against Morecambe where they ran towards each stand to the cheers of the crowd.

And Cioffi wnats that to be 'the format' after every game home and away.

He said: "It’s their moment. They work hard during the week. I think it’s not only a pleasure for the supporters. It is their pleasure to go and thank those who are here today.

"It has to be our format home and away."

The inw makes it two out of two at home for Cioffi but he doesn;t see it as building a fortress. And he believes the performances will be good home and away.

He said: "I think the best performance when the players want the best performance and we want the best performance, starting from the staff and then the final product of the player, when they have the will to win. Then comes the good performance. It’s not about home or away. Everyone wants to be part of a winning chariot."