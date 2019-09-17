Crawley Town keeper Glenn Morris - 'I'm looking forward to playing a big part in what I believe is going to be a really exciting era for the club'

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris has agreed a new contract with Crawley Town until the end of the 2020-21 season, with a year's option.

It is three years on Tuesday since Morris made his League debut and he has gone on to make 145 appearances in all competitions. He has won the Player of the Year award for the last three seasons.

Morris said: "I'm delighted to have signed this new contract and I'm looking forward to playing a big part in what I believe is going to be a really exciting era for the club.

"In my three years I think we've put together our best squad this season. We're not getting carried away but we've got a talented, hungry group and I think we're capable of bringing success to the club.

"For my part, I'll continue to work hard and strive to improve. I've enjoyed working with (goalkeeping coach) Dean Lightwood this season and with our other young keepers Michael Luyambula and Alfie Jones, who are keeping me on my toes.

"I'd also like to thank the fans for their continued support and I'd ask them to keep getting behind the boys home and away, starting against Plymouth on Tuesday night."