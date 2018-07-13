Crawley Town make comment on training facilities

Crawley Town have posted a comment about their training facilities on the the club's website.

Crawley Town operations director Kelly Derham told the club’s website earlier in the summer: “We have reached an agreement on a new training base for the squad which we will announce in the next few days”

But a statement on the club's website: "The club is aware that there has been a lot of speculation about our training facilities in recent days.

"We entered into an agreement with one of the local private schools in May to use their facilities.

We began work there on July 2, on the first day of pre-season training.

"That same day the site was taken over by travellers. They remained on the site until last weekend.

"Because the site is part of a school, the school authorities have had to undertake a thorough clean and decontamination. This is ongoing and the school is hopeful that it will be completed this weekend and the players will return to the school early next week.

"In the meantime, after two training sessions in Bournemouth earlier this week, the players have been training on the 3G surface next to the stadium."

