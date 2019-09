Photographer Steve Robards was at the People's Pension Stadium to see Reds beat Cheltenham Town. Here are a selection of his pictures.

Skipper Dannie Bulman jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dannie Bulman and Bez Lubala are outnumbered jpimedia Buy a Photo

Reds boss Gabriele Cioffi jpimedia Buy a Photo

Filipe Morais jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more