Crawley Town manager John Yems hails travelling supporters after Barrow win

John Yems praised Crawley Town's travelling supporters for roaring his side to victory at Barrow. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Sixty-nine Reds made the trek to Cumbria to witness Crawley record a 1-0 win - and take their first victory in six in all competitions.

The returning James Tilley broke the deadlock on 57 minutes, drilling his effort into the bottom corner to claim a precious win for the visitors.

Yems said: "It's windy, it's raining but the fans were absolutely fantastic and carried us through it.

"You would've thought we had a couple of thousand here to be honest.

"We've given them something to cheer. They've stuck by us and by me. I'd like to thank them all myself.

"It was a good team performance. We've worked hard and gone back to basics and we got our just rewards.

"It's nice to see some of the boys have their fitness coming through, it was nice to see James Tilley scoring his goal.

"Tony Craig and George [Francomb], experienced people at the back, just lead us. Archie [Davies], the whole back four, Glenn [Morris], right the way through the team."

The morale-boosting victory has seen the Reds leapfrog the Bluebirds into 18th in the table. Yems' side have now taken 20 points from 16 games.

But Yems stressed that, despite a great win, Crawley Town still had a lot of work to do to climb the League Two table.

He added: "We've still got a lot to do. We've won one game, we're nowhere near where we want to be, but it's fantastic.

"It was a great result. It's nice to get the monkey off your back, so to speak, and hopefully it leads on to other things.