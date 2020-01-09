Crawley Town midfielder extends Yeovil Town loan until the end of the season

Long-serving Crawley Town midfielder Jimmy Smith has today (Thursday) seen his loan with Yeovil Town extended until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has played 14 games for the Glovers since joining in September, scoring five goals.

The decision to extend Smith’s loan was one that was made by both head coach John Yems and the board.

The extension gives midfielder the chance to get some more important minutes under his belt in the starting eleven – something Crawley Town couldn’t necessarily guarantee, once Smith has returned from his current injury which has seen him not play for over a month.

The head coach and the board feel as though they have enough options in the squad.

The club holds a years option on Smith’s contract and will be reviewing this in May at the end of the season.

The board has asked the fans to continue to support the club in their endeavours to ensure that Yems and the players finish the season as strongly as possible.

Midfielder Jack Powell has been recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot Town

Powell, 24, has made 20 appearances for the Shots scoring three goals and returned to training with Yems' squad today.