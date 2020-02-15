Crawley Town midfielder George Francomb feels 'rejuvenated'

Crawley Town midfielder George Francomb said Reds' goalless draw with Carlisle 'showed we are fighting for every point'.

Both sides missed an abundance of chances, as Crawley and Carlisle played out an entertaining 0-0 draw this afternoon. Read our match report here

The weather played its part as rain and wind pounded the pitch prior to, and throughout, the game.

“I don’t think you’re ever prepared for the conditions that were out there today," Francomb said.

“We knew that Storm Dennis was arriving around kick off, so we knew it was going to be tough today but both teams were going at it and I think a draw is fair."

Francomb praised the fans too and is happy with the direction things are going.

He said: “They’ve created a really good atmosphere the last few games. We’re fighting for every point and I think the fans can see that and that’s just the starting point. I think we’ve got to add a bit more quality but that’ll come.”

From a personal perspective, Francomb has had a difficult start to the season. Plagued with injuries on and off until December, the midfielder says things are looking up for him personally after he was named captain for today's game.

He added: "I feel rejuvenated since the new year. It was a tough start for me. I missed the first couple of games, came back, got a couple of injuries that put me out for many weeks, came back again just before Christmas and have now worked myself back into the team.”

Francomb was also full of praise for manager John Yems, complimenting the effect he’s had on the team.

“We’ve got a steely mentality to the squad, everyone is fighting in games we might not have in the past," he said. "It just seems like everyone is more together in the squad.

"I think the latest run that we’re on - we lost away at Crewe which was disappointing - but the last six or seven games we were on a nice run. I think we’ve built a good mentality under the gaffer and bradders [Lee Bradbury] and yeah it's really enjoyable at the moment.”

Next Saturday, Crawley welcome bottom side Stevenage to The People’s Pension Stadium. Despite the Boro being seven points adrift and with just one win from 13 games this calendar year, Francomb knows this will not be an easy game.

He said: “I think sometimes, at this stage of the season, it’s a massive game for them and they need the three points to get themselves up off the bottom of the league but they can be just as tough at playing the likes of Crewe and Plymouth so we have to be on our game and hopefully the weather will be better, the pitch will recover and we can impose our game on them a little bit more."

