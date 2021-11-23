Crawley Town midfielder Jake Hessenthaler says Reds can take a lot of positives from draw with Newport County

John Yems' side looked on course for all three points before Dom Telford's 84th minute strike denied them victory at the People's Pension Stadium.

Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1 - RECAP

It was a superb second half display from Crawley and it wasn't for the crossbar and Exiles keeper Joe Day denying Kwesi Appiah and Reece Grego-Cox respectively, they would have claimed a deserved win.

Reds celebrate Kwesi Appiah's goal. Picture by Cory Pickford

And midfielder Jake Hessenthaler was pleased with the display.

He said: "Before the game we would have taken a point considering where we have been recently. The performance at Barrow was magnificent and tonight the performance was there , especially in the second half.

"Looking at the stats we have come a long way from where we were in the last couple of weeks which is a good sign. Disappointed but an improvement which we hope to carry on to Saturday.

"It’s a shame we didn't get the three points but I think we can take a lot of positives from it."

So what was the difference in the second half?

"We knew they were going to play the first half like they did," said Hessenthaler. "They are very expansive and tried to play through us so we needed to be compact and I think we were.

"It was more to keep the shape but try to get up the pitch the best we can and wait for balls we could nick and try to counter attack and I think they had to change their shape and that helped us and we caused them a few problems.

"Nadders’ [Ashley Nadesan] pace is going to cause anyone problems and Kwesi is always scoring goals at the moment.

"We kept going and maybe four weeks ago we weren't in games to do that and it shows we are back in the sense we are always going to be fighting until the end. As long as we keep churning out performances like that I am sure the results will come."

Hessenthaler also praised Jack Powell's free-kick which set up the goal. He said: "The ball was a plate for him. He’s in great scoring form at the moment and when the ball came in I was right behind him and I had no doubt he was not going to score."

The Reds face Mansfield Town on Saturday and three points is the only thing on the agenda.

Hessenthaler said: "That’s what we are going to be aiming for then we have a little break after that, hopefully we can get the win Saturday.