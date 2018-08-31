Crawley Town midfielder leaves to join Notts County while defender N'Gala joins Reds

Crawley Town have confirmed that Rob Milsom has the club to sign for Notts County - joing Harry Kewell at Meadow Lane.

Milsom linked up with Reds in pre-season after leaving Meadow Lane at the end of last season before signing a contract until January on August 13. He played in four games, including three starts.

Rob said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone at Crawley Town – the staff, supporters and my team-mates – for the way they welcomed me to the club.

“While my stay was short, I thoroughly enjoyed it and really appreciated the opportunity to play regular football and rekindle my love for the game.

“However, I feel I have unfinished business at Notts County and could not turn down the opportunity to return. I genuinely wish Crawley all the best for the rest of the season.”

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Rob is still based in Nottingham so the move makes sense for him. We wish him all the best and I can assure our fans that we are working hard to add to our squad before the loan window closes at 5pm today.”