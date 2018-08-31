Crawley Town midfielder leaves to join Notts County while defender N'Gala joins Reds

Rob Milsom when he signed for the Reds
Rob Milsom when he signed for the Reds

Crawley Town have confirmed that Rob Milsom has the club to sign for Notts County - joing Harry Kewell at Meadow Lane.

Milsom linked up with Reds in pre-season after leaving Meadow Lane at the end of last season before signing a contract until January on August 13. He played in four games, including three starts.

Rob said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone at Crawley Town – the staff, supporters and my team-mates – for the way they welcomed me to the club.

“While my stay was short, I thoroughly enjoyed it and really appreciated the opportunity to play regular football and rekindle my love for the game.

“However, I feel I have unfinished business at Notts County and could not turn down the opportunity to return. I genuinely wish Crawley all the best for the rest of the season.”

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Rob is still based in Nottingham so the move makes sense for him. We wish him all the best and I can assure our fans that we are working hard to add to our squad before the loan window closes at 5pm today.”