Crawley Town midfielder suggests departure on social media

Crawley Town midfielder Kaby Djalo has appeared to say goodbye to the club and it's fans.

Crawley's retained list is due to be out this week but Djalo took to Instagram to suggest he is parting ways.

In the post Djalo said: "Another season Gone. It's been a crazy 2 learning season for me playing for Crawley and for that a take time to massively thanks @crawley_town_fc for opportunity and chances given to grow in my football career.

"Also no forgotten club fans for love and support all this years, big credit also goes to all my team mates that accepted me the way I'm, for the hard and good times together and help me be better player and person even if some don't know they help out ... for making me laugh in hard times huge respect to all. Wish u all an amazing holidays with your family and friends from #From Dj Nakaby your wifey favourite Dj"

And in reply some his teammates and Reds fans replied and gave their best wishes.

Mark Connolly said: "Brilliant Kaby, I hope everything works out well for you! Great lad and will be a great addition to any team, speak soon buddy x," while Dean Cox tweeted: "All the best Kabby djaloooooo"

Fan Al Francis tweeted: "Good luck on your next adventure Kaby, the impact you made when you 1st arrived will always be remembered," and Matt Howlett said: "Good luck wherever your future may be."

Djalo made 30 appearances for Crawley after signing in 2016, scoring one goal - which was a screamer against Cheltenham (see youtube video above 2mins in).

Djaló made his Crawley debut in a 2–0 home victory against Luton Town

