Crawley Town name strong squad for Senior Cup clash

Crawley Town's Joe McNerney. Picture courtesy of Getty Images
Crawley Town's Joe McNerney. Picture courtesy of Getty Images

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi has picked a strong team for Crawley Town's Sussex Senior Cup second round tie at East Preston this (Monday) evening.

Joe McNerney has made a full recovery following a serious back injury and is expected to feature.

Ashley Nathaniel-George and Tarryn Allarakhia have both been picked despite playing in Saturday's defeat at Cambridge United in League Two.

Ashley Nadesan, Mason Bloomfield, David Sesay, Jamie Sendles-White, Brian Galach and Michael Luyambula, all unused subs at the weekend, have also been selected for tonight's game at EP.

The full squad is: Michael Luyambula, Alfie Jones, Joe McNerney, Jamie Sendles-White, David Sesay, George Forrest, Denzil Boadu, Tarryn Allarakhia, Paolo Okoye, Gyliano van Velzen, Ashley Nathaniel-George, Mason Bloomfield, Brian Galach, Ashley Nadesan.

Kick off at The Lashmar for tonight's Senior Cup clash is at 7.30pm.