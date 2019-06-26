Crawley Town new boy wants 'to show people what he can do'

New Reds man Nathan Ferguson is desperate ‘to show people what he can do at Crawley Town’ after agreeing a three-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old made his move from National League South side Dulwich Hamlet for an undisclosed fee on Friday June 14.

The attacking midfielder had been a mainstay at the Champion Hill-outfit over the past two seasons, making 80 appearances and finding the net on 11 occasions.

Ferguson signed for Burton Albion in 2015 but failed to make a first-team appearance. Following a loan spell at Dartford, he joined Port Vale in 2016, but only made a single appearance in the Football League Trophy.

After a brief foray into league football, Ferguson was keen to prove his ability at a higher level.

He said: “I’m very happy to have joined Crawley Town. I feel like it’s my second chance to get back into the Football League again.

“It’s a step up so hopefully playing in League Two can be beneficial to my game.

“I just want to show people what I can do while I’m at Crawley Town Football Club.

The Reds have had a reputation over the past two seasons of buying non-league players and fashioning them in to Football League calibre players.

Last summer saw Crawley snap up winger Ashley Nathaniel-George from Southern League Premier Division South side Hendon, while forward Panutche Camara, like Ferguson, was acquired from Dulwich Hamlet in the 2017/18 August transfer window.

Both Nathaniel-George and Camara have gone on to make a number of first team appearances for the Reds, with Camara alone starting 33 times for Crawley in 2018/19.

Ferguson revealed that the opportunities afforded to non-league players at Crawley Town was part of the attraction of signing on at the People’s Pension Stadium.

He added: “The fact that they’ve brought in a lot of players from the lower levels of the game and made them become Football League players is also a bonus.

“Crawley looks like a place where everyone will get their opportunity. I just want to impress the management.”