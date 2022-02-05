Crawley Town Player Ratings: This is how each player performed against Stevenage

Great return for Crawley at The People's Pension Stadium as they beat Stevenage 2-1.

Slow start to the game, Crawley got a goal on the 33rd minute, took command of the game, and created more opportunities as the game progressed.

Crawley looked solid at the back, Stevenage couldn’t penetrate in the first half. Good goal by Nichols, which gave the Reds more confidence to press forward.

Goal to start off the half. Crawley carried on the momentum of the first half. Stevenage wasn't able to get into the game. The pace slowed down a bit, as Crawley looked to secure the win.

Two goals by Stevenage in the second half by Arthur Reid and Scott Cuthbert; the Reds must be disappointed with the draw.

Here are our ratings:

1. Glenn Morris 7. Couldn't do much about either goal.

2. Tony Craig 7. Looked strong at centre back, reliable. Played well, couldn't hold the game towards the end.

3. Ludwig Francilette 7. Solid in putting Stevenage attackers under pressure, dealt with Stevenage's advances well. Played well, couldn't hold the game towards the end.

4. Jordan Tunnicliffe 7. Looked strong at left-back. Played well, couldn't hold the game towards the end.