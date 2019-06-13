Crawley Town receive massive £0.5million bid for Ashley Nathaniel-George from Championship club

Crawley Town have received a massive bid of half a million pounds from a Championship club for Ashley Nathaniel-George.



The former Hendon winger has scored six goals in 30 appearances for Gabriele Cioffi's side.

Last week we reported that clubs were interested in a trio of Reds youngsters including Nathaniel-George, David Sesay and Panutche Camara.

But so far the only bid has come for Nathaniel-George with Reds holding to see if there is further interest before accepting the offer.

The Crawley Observer understands the deal reported by us this week to sign a central midfielder from a National League South is expected to go through tomorrow (Friday).

