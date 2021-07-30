Crawley Town reveal new away kit

The away shirt, manufactured by Errea, has a Maya blue base, which integrates a central vertical stripe that is navy blue in colour, separated by a polar white pinstripe outline.

The stripe has a gradient effect similar to that of the home shirt, as the navy and Maya blue combine towards the bottom of the shirt.

Principal sponsors The People’s Pension have their white logo placed between the vertical stripe, and club partners Innovation Fire & Security have their logo displayed above the player lettering on the back of the shirt.

The blue shirt will be available to buy in-store tomorrow, and online from Tuesday at 10am.

Adult home and away shirts are priced at £45, while the home and away combo is priced at £80.

Home and away shirts for kids will cost £35, the kids home and away combo is priced at £60, and shorts are priced at £15.